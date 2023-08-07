Only Hardcore Counting Cars Fans Know These Facts About Ryan Evans

Born on January 3, 1974, in Frankfurt, Germany, Ryan Evans began his passion for motorcycles at a young age. That passion transitioned into art, as he now looks at bikes as "canvasses on two wheels" and "works of art." He began airbrushing in college and transitioned from bikes to cars, a larger canvas to express his creativity.

Impressed by Evans' rolling artworks loitering around Vegas, the bike shop manager and lead builder of Count's Kustoms, Hawaiian-native Shannon Aikau, introduced Evans to big boss Danny Koker in 2000, and the rest is history. Koker showed Evans his car collection (now over 100 vehicles and counting), and the two immediately hit it off with their shared passion for color, flair, and period-correct aesthetics.

However, Evans started working at the Count's Kustoms bike shop as a painter and graphic artist before getting promoted by The Count as the head customization artist. Some consider Ryan Evans as Danny Koker's right-hand man in the shop. Still, that prestige officially belongs to Kevin Mack, the suave yet hard-swinging business manager of Count's Kustoms.