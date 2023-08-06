What Happened To ActionGlow Lights From Shark Tank Season 14?

While it's rare that passion projects from childhood end up becoming successful companies, ActionGlow lights proved it was possible on Season 14 of "Shark Tank." Started by two brothers, Garret and Dakota Porter, ActionGlow set out to make extreme sports like snowboarding and surfing safer at night with their innovative LED lighting system.

Extreme sports enthusiasts who live for high-octane thrills know how dangerous it can get at night. Available for various sports equipment, including skis, kayaks, and surfboards, the ActionGlow product solved a key problem in a smart and innovative way — while also adding some stylish flare to the activity.

Officially listed as 45th Parallel Lighting, LLC, ActionGlow LED Lighting Kits were already manufactured by the brothers by hand in their home in Michigan before appearing on the show.

Interestingly, the story of ActionGlow and "Shark Tank" originally began in 2012, when the brothers submitted their first application to appear in the series. It would take 10 more seasons, four more applications, and a decade to pass before the duo would finally make their way to the show.