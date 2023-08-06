What Happened To ActionGlow Lights From Shark Tank Season 14?
While it's rare that passion projects from childhood end up becoming successful companies, ActionGlow lights proved it was possible on Season 14 of "Shark Tank." Started by two brothers, Garret and Dakota Porter, ActionGlow set out to make extreme sports like snowboarding and surfing safer at night with their innovative LED lighting system.
Extreme sports enthusiasts who live for high-octane thrills know how dangerous it can get at night. Available for various sports equipment, including skis, kayaks, and surfboards, the ActionGlow product solved a key problem in a smart and innovative way — while also adding some stylish flare to the activity.
Officially listed as 45th Parallel Lighting, LLC, ActionGlow LED Lighting Kits were already manufactured by the brothers by hand in their home in Michigan before appearing on the show.
Interestingly, the story of ActionGlow and "Shark Tank" originally began in 2012, when the brothers submitted their first application to appear in the series. It would take 10 more seasons, four more applications, and a decade to pass before the duo would finally make their way to the show.
What happened to ActionGlow Lights on Shark Tank?
First appearing on "Shark Tank" for Season 14 in 2022, ActionGlow would seek an initial investment of $200,000 for 15% equity in the company, bringing the valuation of ActionGlow to $1.3 million dollars.
Accompanied by an impressive highlight reel of their product in action, the brothers pitched the innovative new idea. They would explain that in 2016, they received a full utility patent for decorative lighting systems for sporting equipment, which the sharks seemed receptive to.
The brothers would later explain that a new product in development, ActionGlow2, would have variable lighting and multiple color options rather than static lighting, reducing the needed SKUs from 40 to just eight. With a shark's investment, the duo could finish that second-generation product and start shipping it to consumers.
While the sharks were initially impressed by the dogged determination of the brothers, as well as the overall idea for the product, investors started to drop out when they began to learn about ActionGlow's total sales.
Over 10 years, the company generated $130,000. While those figures may not be impressive, they are once you consider that just the two brothers started the company when they were thirteen and sixteen years old.
Regardless of the sales, by the end of the episode, the brothers had reeled in and accepted an offer from Robert Herjavec. They would receive their original ask of $200,000, but it would come at the cost of 30% equity of ActionGlow.
ActionGlow thrived after its Shark Tank appearance
Immediately following the show's debut, ActionGlow's revenue exploded, doubling the total sales the company earned in 2021 on one night alone. This immediate growth would equate to over $60,000 in sales, according to an interview with the Record Eagle.
This positive trajectory would continue, and with the help of Herjavec's investment, ActionGlow was able to launch the next generation of their product: the ActionGlow2. This would not only expand their product offering significantly, but also help streamline processes by cutting down on different variations of their product.
The investment also enabled the duo to enhance their manufacturing process. Rather than producing the lights at their home in Traverse City, Michigan, ActionGlow would form relationships with local manufacturers like Z-Mask Assemblies and Grand Traverse Tool, as well as Northwood Printers for marketing materials.
These enhancements in operations enabled the company to be more agile and fulfill the flood of purchase orders that the company has received after the episode aired.
ActionGlow continues to succeed today
The ActionGlow brand is still alive and well, selling directly to consumers from the ActionGlow website and other online retailers like Amazon.
Since the show, the price point for the lights has slightly increased: from a $49 retail price to around $62-$154, depending on the type of equipment you're getting the LEDs for. The $117 snowboard lighting system is the company's best-selling product, but there are also variations for bikes, surfboards, skateboards, and more.
In addition to success in sales, it looks like both brothers are still highly active in selling the product at trade shows and traveling worldwide to increase the exposure for ActionGlow. COO of ActionGlow, Garret Porter, most recently attended the annual Shark Tank reunion in Las Vegas, Nevada.
It's quite an amazing and true success story that the Porter brothers took their investment in Shark Tank and translated it into a meaningful way to improve their business operations and grow the brand. From all indications, it looks like the future will shine bright for ActionGlow lights.