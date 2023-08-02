AI Could Be Coming To A White Castle Near You

If you have ever had issues ordering in a drive-thru, you could be in luck. That's because White Castle is expanding its artificial intelligence drive-thru experiment that started earlier this year. In a press release, the fast food chain announced that it has partnered with SoundHound AI to bring voice-recognition technology to 100 locations across the United States. These bots are expected to run 24/7.

"Our partnership with SoundHound has allowed us to be first movers in this space and we're excited to do even more to satisfy cravers everywhere," White Castle vice president Mike Guinan said in a statement. "Working together, we'll be able to deliver the drive-thru experience of tomorrow today."

What could make this particular deal interesting is that, according to the press release, the AI program sounds entirely self-sufficient. It explains that the SoundHound technology "is based on complete end-to-end AI, and is not a human-assisted system," implying that current drive-thru attendants won't be operating the software themselves. While that seems peculiar, White Castle and SoundHound's initial beta apparently worked — according to the company, participating restaurants saw order completion rates of around 90%.