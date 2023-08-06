Why The UK Is Running Into EV Charger Issues

According to Moto Hospitality chief executive Ken McMeikan, who recently spoke to BBC Radio 4, the stations owned and operated by his company are all experiencing the same problem — plenty of EV chargers, no electricity flowing through them.

McMeikan said that the cause of this problem lies with local power providers and their production targets. Or rather, their distinct lack of production targets.

"There was a target set for the number of chargers by the end of 2023 that there would be at each motorway service area and that was a minimum of six," McMeikan explained.

"Sadly what there hasn't been is a target set for the power companies of the amount of power that's going to be required to operate those chargers and also a time commitment for the power companies of when that power would be made available ready for those chargers to start to operate."

In short, McMeikan's many stations have just as many chargers out as they do traditional gas pumps, but much like how gas pumps are useless without fuel deliveries, those chargers can't do anything if the power companies aren't producing energy to match the increasing need. By McMeikan's estimate, by the time new gas cars are banned in 2030, the power grid will need to be outputting at least 12 times its current energy, a goal that, at least with current standards, won't be reached.