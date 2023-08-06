What Happened To The GeoOrbital Wheel From Shark Tank Season 9?

On November 5, 2017, "Shark Tank" aired the seventh episode of its ninth season, and the most memorable product pitched that week was the GeoOrbital Wheel from Dakota Decker and Michael Burtov of Cambridge, Massachusetts. Though they also showed off a standalone option for $1,150, which Kevin and Barbara each purchased for themselves, their primary business was a $950 replacement wheel for standard bicycles that turned them into e-bikes.

Burtov told Dig Boston in 2015 that the idea was inspired by his watching the movie "Tron" and noticing that "all that space inside the 'orbital' wheel was wasted," so "why not put all sorts of components inside that empty space [and create a] wheel that doesn't spin around a hub, but orbits around a central mass."

Without any technological background, he needed help, which was where Decker came in as Chief Technology Officer. In the months leading up to their "Shark Tank" segment, GeoOrbital had raised over $1.26 million on Kickstarter, and according to an SEC filing, already had distribution with Best Buy.