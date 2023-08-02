What Happened To Trunkster From Shark Tank Season 7?

For many, vacation and is a time to sit back, unwind, and relax. That being said, as much as people like to visit beautiful locales when they've got the time off, the actual act of traveling isn't so fun, especially with a lot of bulky luggage. The co-founders of the luggage startup called "Trunkster" hoped to change this with an innovative new smart suitcase that would make traveling less annoying and cumbersome.

Jesse Potash and Gaston Blanchet, co-founders of the luggage startup, appeared on "Shark Tank" Season 7, Episode 10, and hoped to raise more money to fulfill purchase orders they received from successful crowdfunding campaigns. With flashy marketing and a pretty solid pitch, the duo was able to wrangle a few offers, but that isn't the whole picture.

While at face value, Trunkster seemed to be an innovator looking to disrupt the market; there was much more behind the scenes that would later be revealed after the episode.