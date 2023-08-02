Why Your Keyboard Is Typing Backwards On Windows (And How To Fix It)

It's one thing when your computer starts exhibiting annoying problems like slowdown or lockdowns, but it's another matter entirely when those problems reach borderline supernatural status. Most computer problems have obvious causes and solutions, but some of them seem to just pop up out of nowhere and inflict absolutely incomprehensible woes upon you and your browsing experience.

One such example of an extremely mysterious problem is a sudden reversal of your computer's typing direction. You're just trying to compose an email, and then all of a sudden everything you type is coming out backwards, and unless you're very good at parsing sentence structure in reverse, that makes typing almost impossible. What can cause such a bizarre occurrence? And more importantly, is there a way to fix it? The good news is that your computer is neither possessed nor communicating with parallel universes, and the problem can be solved very easily.