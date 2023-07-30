Why Hundreds Of Jet Engines Are Being Recalled (And What It Means For Travelers)

Pratt & Whitney, a subsidiary of Raytheon, is a major supplier of power plants for passenger jet airliners, as well as the engine for the F-35 Lightning II fighter jet. One such power plant is the GTF engine, which powers hundreds of Airbus A320neos, a passenger jet widely used by airlines like Spirit. According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, more than 1,000 engines are now being recalled for inspections as parts are wearing out faster than expected, due to a possible contamination in the metal used to make the parts. Fortunately there have been no accidents reported, but premature part failure certainly isn't good thing for long-term reliability.

The report states that 200 engines are scheduled to be inspected by the next few weeks and then an additional 1,000 engines will follow in the next year. In a twist of irony, in June Pratt & Whitney put out a press release touting the durability of its new upgraded GTF Advantage engines set to be approved next year, skipping over any mention of durability issues with the prior iteration of GTF powerplants.