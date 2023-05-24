The Controversial VinFast VF8 EV Is Already Facing An Electronics Recall

First impressions are everything when debuting a car, especially an EV, in the United States. First, an automaker has to deal with the notoriously stringent process of getting a vehicle approved for sale in the first place. Then it has to contend with every other manufacturer with bigger and better manufacturing facilities, some of which, like General Motors and Ford, have been around for over a century.

New Vietnamese EV maker VinFast is trying its darnedest to get a foothold in the U.S. market with its SUV, the VF8. The first time behind the wheel did not leave the best impressions according to many automotive media outlets (including SlashGear), proving the car to be somewhat uninspired at best and downright broken at worst. The onboard infotainment and electronics system drew the ire of many drivers.

Now, VinFast is facing an electronics-related recall on its VF8. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the primary display can go blank randomly while driving or stationary. That's not good on any vehicle but can be especially disastrous on the VF8.