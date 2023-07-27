Nanoleaf 4D Screen Mirror And Lightstrip Kit Review: Expanding Your Smart TV With Light

The Nanoleaf 4D Screen Mirror kit is the component that allows for the mirroring and includes a TV-screen-facing camera and controller unit with its own power supply. This kit can be bought separately for use with other Nanoleaf products or with the LED light strip which adheres to the back of the TV. It has to be stuck to a flat surface on the back and it comes with plastic "ramps" to guide it smoothly around the corners. This can be a bit of a pain if your TV is not easily moved, but should be simple if you have unfettered access. Once it is in place, the strip plugs into the controller base via a USB-C plug.

Justin Owen/SlashGear

Getting the device set up and connected to the network also proved to be challenging due to unclear instructions in the app and less-than-useful illustrations in an accompanying booklet with text so small as to render it illegible. The lights require a 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi channel to function, and this led to several failed attempts to connect due to inadvertently trying to use a 5 GHz channel.

Once that was cleared up, further trouble getting the final connection in place arose as the process required switching Wi-Fi connections a couple of times for its final initialization in a way that feels a bit counter-intuitive. Perhaps the prompts were not carefully followed enough, but it caused frustration nonetheless. This could be a problem for those with little patience and possibly lead to products unnecessarily being returned to the vendor where purchased. The takeaway is that you need to follow the instructions carefully should you try this for yourself.