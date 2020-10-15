Nanoleaf Mini Triangles expand HomeKit-enabled light panel line by shrinking

The Nanoleaf Shapes HomeKit-enabled line of flat shape lights for your wall expanded in a big way today. Or rather, it shrank. The latest set of shapes includes Triangles (with upgraded abilities beyond Triangles released in the past) and Mini Triangles. This latest update allows the shapes you create to expand to a whole new universe, complete with touch-panel controls, voice control, and a Music Visualizer.

The Nanoleaf Triangles light panel set works with a collection of smart control systems. The most important of these, right this minute, is the Apple-made HomeKit. Nanoleaf Shapes (as the overall collection is called) just gained HomeKit support earlier this year. Now it’s time to get extra weird with it.

In addition to Apple HomeKit, Nanoleaf Shapes interact with Google Assistant, Samsung SmartThings, IFTTT, and Amazon’s Alexa. The Nanoleaf Shapes Triangles & Mini Triangles lights work with the same standard snap-on mounting system with included double-sided tape (if you’d like them attached to your wall).

This new set has touch controls, so you’ll be able to interact: play games, create effects, “paint”, and other odd activities. This system works with Music Visualizer built-in, as well as LayoutDetect.

With LayoutDetect, your connected Nanoleaf app can show you which light you’re changing, and when. This system interacts with all enabled Connect+ Nanoleaf Shapes lights released in the past, too.

For example, there’s a Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagon collection with many of the same features and abilities as these newest Triangle and Mini Triangle sets. With these shapes – all of these shapes – you’ll be able to accent your home, your office, your gaming den, whatever you do so desire.

The Nanoleaf Shapes Triangles “Smarter Kit” and “Expansion Pack” look a lot like the earliest iterations of the Nanoleaf Triangle lights, but they’re different. They’ve been given the ability to work with new controls and interactive powers not available to the Triangles line before.

The Nanoleaf Shapes Triangles Smarter Kit includes 7x Triangle Light Panels, mounting plates, double-sided mounting tape, linkers for connecting panels and controller, one controller, one power supply, and a quick start guide, all for approximately $200. The Nanoleaf Shapes Triangles Expansion Pack includes 3x Triangle Light Panels, mounting plates, double-sided mounting tape, and linkers for connecting panels and controller, all for approximately $60 USD.

The Nanoleaf Shapes Mini Triangles Smarter Kit includes 5x Mini Triangle light panels, mounting plates, double-sided mounting tape, linkers for connecting panels and controller, one controller, one power supply, and one quick start guide for approximately $120 USD. There’s also a Nanoleaf Shapes Mini Triangles Expansion Pack that includes 10x Mini Triangle light panels, mounting plates, double-sided mounting tape, and 10 linkers for connecting panels and controller, all for approximately $120 USD.