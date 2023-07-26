Reddit Is Testing Official Badges For Verified Accounts

Reddit is testing a new identifier system that assigns an "official" badge to legitimate accounts belonging to an institution, brand, or personality. Think of it like the verified badge on Twitter, but in an era where it couldn't be purchased and was only granted by social platforms to people that were important, or notable non-profits, government institutions, and companies. But there are a few crucial differences here. Reddit won't say if it has set any parameters of "importance" or "relevance" before it gives the "official" badge to an account.

Instead, it seems like the self-proclaimed internet's first page is focused more on identity confirmation so that users know they are interacting with a legitimate outlet instead of fake impersonators. "This label is designed to help mods and users quickly identify these organizations, and allows them to trust that these users are who they say they are," Reddit explains in an official blog post.

The biggest difference between Reddit's "official" badge and the verified blue-tick badges on other social media platforms is that it doesn't come with any extra privileges nor with a sticker price attached to it. The whole initiative is still in its early testing phase, and the number of Reddit accounts that currently have the "official" badge is in the double digits. However, the company is eager to expand the circle by partnering with brands eager to maintain a community presence on the platform.