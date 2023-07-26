Galaxy Z Fold 5 Vs. Google Pixel Fold: Which Is The Best Foldable Android Phone?

Samsung has been the dominant player in the foldable smartphone market since it introduced the Galaxy Fold in 2019. The company's early lead was partly due to its strong brand reputation and ability to secure carrier partnerships in key markets. However, Samsung's dominance was also helped by the fact that most of its competitors were Chinese brands with limited U.S. availability. This made it difficult for these brands to build brand awareness and trust with American consumers.

Things changed in 2023 when Google entered the foldable smartphone market with the Pixel Fold. This new device was a significant product launch for Google, as it was the first foldable phone from Google — a brand with excellent name recognition among American consumers. And despite some of its shortcomings, the Pixel Fold was well-received by critics, who praised its excellent display, powerful performance, and long battery life.

Now that Samsung has announced the Galaxy Z Fold 5 — the company's flagship foldable offering for 2023 — it is perhaps a good time to do a comparative analysis of these two devices that may share the same form factor but could not be more different in most other aspects.