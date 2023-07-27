How To Stream Movies From A PC To Your Android Phone

Streaming between a smartphone and a computer or smart TV (and vice-versa) won't always be necessary what with the prevalence of Wi-Fi and 5G. However, you may still find yourself in a situation where it would be better to wirelessly view video from your PC to your Android phone — rather than streaming directly through the phone itself via an internet connection.

While digitally projecting videos from your phone to another source has become kind of a built-in feature across both iOS and Android, going the other way requires a little bit more work. It's not an insurmountable task, and once you have everything ready it should be much easier to repeat the process in the future, but you're going to need to download and install an app like Chrome Remote Desktop to make it happen.

Chrome Remote Desktop is just one such example, and there are many other apps that claim to offer the same features. That being said, if you plan to install any other apps in order to stream from your PC to your Android phone, make sure they come from a trusted source or you can otherwise verify their legitimacy. Otherwise you run the risk of accidentally putting malware on your device.