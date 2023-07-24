Apple Reportedly Mulling Price Hikes For iPhone 15 Pro Models

For the last few years, Apple has maintained a consistent pricing scheme for the higher-end versions of its iPhone line — including the iPhone Pro for $999 and iPhone Pro Max for $1,099. This relatively static pricing has allowed the higher-end iPhone models to stay competitive without becoming prohibitively expensive to regular users.

Apple kept these prices even through the lows of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in the face of smartphone parts shortages that plagued the world at the time, but with the upcoming release of the iPhone 15 line, that may finally change.

According to a Bloomberg report, Apple is allegedly planning on increasing the price for both the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max when the devices release this coming fall. The report claims that revenue has been on the downturn recently in the overall smartphone market, so Apple is looking to increase the average cost of its smartphones to both keep things even and, hopefully, boost its revenue in the event the market rebounds.

This is also in line with reports that Apple is planning on an initial manufacturing rollout of 85 million units, about the same as the last iPhone rollout. Rather than making more devices at the same price, Apple could plan to make the same number at a higher price.