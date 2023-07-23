Why Your Android Says Attachment Limit Reached (And How To Fix It)

Few things are as frustrating as finding the perfect reaction gif only to get hit with the "attachment limit reached" error warning that your message won't get delivered. This message appears when a picture, video, or any other file attached to a message is too large to be sent over text. Even more frustrating is that an attachment's maximum file size varies from carrier to carrier, so it can be hard to keep track of what you can and can't send. Thankfully, however, there are ways to get around this restriction.

Each of these workarounds has its pros and cons — namely, whichever one you choose, you must get the recipient to agree to use the same method. That means either convincing them to enable RCS (assuming their device supports it) or to download a third-party messaging app that uses Wi-Fi. If the recipient isn't willing to make these changes, the only other option is to compress the file you want to attach, which — while effective — is less than ideal, as doing so degrades its quality.