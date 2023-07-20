Why Your WhatsApp Messages Aren't Sending (And What You Can Do To Fix It)

Thanks to its billions-strong popularity, WhatsApp has earned its reputation as the world's most-used internet messaging application. It has become an integral part of daily life for scores of users worldwide, and is of the latest available data, WhatsApp has over 2.5 billion monthly active users, accounting for more than a quarter of the world's population. The platform is used to share more than 100 billion messages on a daily basis.

While WhatsApp is not prone to significant outages, it's not immune to occasional connectivity issues. Per data from Downdetector — a service that tracks outages across the internet — WhatsApp has only had an average of one outage per month in the past year. However, when WhatsApp does encounter an outage, its effects are often amplified thanks to the sheer popularity of the app.

That being said, there are some occasions when you may not be able to send (or receive) WhatsApp Messages even when there is no apparent WhatsApp outage. In case you're encountering such issues with WhatsApp on your phone, there are a few things you can do to try and fix the problem.