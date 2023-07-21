How To Delete Picsart Video Files On Android

If you are looking for a handy photo and video-making app for your Android device, you can't go wrong with Picsart. Being chock-full of editing and AI tools, it can be used by both editing novices and experts. However, the fact that it is an editing app specifically designed to be used to its maximum capabilities makes it stand out. Other mobile editing tools, such as Photoshop Express, reduce the number of things you can do on mobile, so it's refreshing to have a fully-equipped mobile-centric editing platform like Picsart.

Unfortunately, as anyone familiar with editing knows, what you do on Picsart and similar apps can take up a lot of storage space. This is especially true for videos, which are often already large files only growing larger due to the effects you put on them. If your device has been running out of space, you're likely wondering how to delete some of these videos to make space.

The problem is that deleting Picsart downloads is a bit more complicated on Android than on iPhone. That's because there's a chance the videos won't be saved on your camera roll but in the phone's files or SD card. This could make the deletion process a bit more complicated, but we're here to make it easy for you.