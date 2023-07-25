A Pair Of Rare Apple Sneakers Are Up For Sale, And They Cost Way More Than You'd Think
Products made by tech giant Apple have a reputation for being pretty expensive, but there's one item currently up for sale that you might not have even known existed, and it costs way more than you'd think. Sotheby's is currently listing a pair of Apple-branded sneakers for a whopping $50,000. Considering Apple is known for its computers, phones, and other tech gear, a pair of sneakers made by the company is a novelty in itself. But it's just how rare these particular shoes are that justifies their exorbitant cost.
The sneakers were never meant for the general public, but instead were custom-made for Apple employees in the mid-1990s, and given away just once at a National Sales Conference. Someone at that conference had the foresight to hold onto the pair and keep them in good condition, still new in the original box, and nearly three decades later they're worth more than many people's annual salary.
The Omega Sports Apple Computer sneakers are sized 10.5 U.S. and are nearly entirely white. What gives them their vintage charm is the original rainbow-striped Apple logo featured predominantly on the tongue, as well as on the side of the shoe, alongside the word "Apple" in the trademark font used in the '80s and '90s. Sotheby's says the "highly coveted" pair of kicks is one of "the most obscure in existence," so the product should find a buyer soon, from either a diehard sneakerhead or an Apple superfan. If whoever purchases the shoes wants to give them a little extra flair, a pair of red shoelaces is included in the box. Keep in mind that if you do plunk down 50 grand for the Apple sneakers, Sotheby's makes it clear that they are not eligible for return.
Apple once had a full clothing line
While the sneakers were custom-made for Apple employees, the company did have a clothing line for consumers in the mid-1980s. Called "The Apple Collection," the company eventually sold over 22,000 clothing products and accessories, some with blatant Apple branding, and others that just fit the brand's overall aesthetic. That aesthetic was not the minimalist gray it would later adopt (nothing in the 1980s was minimalist), but instead colorful and flashy, much like the rainbow Apple logo.
Apple partnered with third-party brands like Lamy, Braun, and Honda to produce the items, rather than make them in-house. There was apparel for both kids and adults, and products included tee shirts, sweatshirts, and hats with the Apple logo emblazoned on the front. Apple also sold branded accessories like umbrellas, mugs, Swiss Army knives, and towels. The company even made an Apple watch, though this '80s predecessor wasn't a smartwatch that could measure your heart rate or relay your text messages; rather, it was an analog watch with the Apple logo on its face.
While not as rare as the Apple sneakers offered by Sotheby's, some vintage items from the Apple Collection, as well as other Apple-branded apparel from the 1990s, can still go for a pretty high price if in good enough condition. A tee shirt emblazoned with the Apple logo and iconic slogan "Think Different" is currently going for $330 on eBay. "Think Different" was more than just a slogan for Apple and founder Steve Jobs — it was a philosophy. And what better way to encapsulate that philosophy than for a computer company to produce a pair of $50,000 sneakers?