A Pair Of Rare Apple Sneakers Are Up For Sale, And They Cost Way More Than You'd Think

Products made by tech giant Apple have a reputation for being pretty expensive, but there's one item currently up for sale that you might not have even known existed, and it costs way more than you'd think. Sotheby's is currently listing a pair of Apple-branded sneakers for a whopping $50,000. Considering Apple is known for its computers, phones, and other tech gear, a pair of sneakers made by the company is a novelty in itself. But it's just how rare these particular shoes are that justifies their exorbitant cost.

The sneakers were never meant for the general public, but instead were custom-made for Apple employees in the mid-1990s, and given away just once at a National Sales Conference. Someone at that conference had the foresight to hold onto the pair and keep them in good condition, still new in the original box, and nearly three decades later they're worth more than many people's annual salary.

Sotheby's

The Omega Sports Apple Computer sneakers are sized 10.5 U.S. and are nearly entirely white. What gives them their vintage charm is the original rainbow-striped Apple logo featured predominantly on the tongue, as well as on the side of the shoe, alongside the word "Apple" in the trademark font used in the '80s and '90s. Sotheby's says the "highly coveted" pair of kicks is one of "the most obscure in existence," so the product should find a buyer soon, from either a diehard sneakerhead or an Apple superfan. If whoever purchases the shoes wants to give them a little extra flair, a pair of red shoelaces is included in the box. Keep in mind that if you do plunk down 50 grand for the Apple sneakers, Sotheby's makes it clear that they are not eligible for return.