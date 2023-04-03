Apple May Be Planning To Eliminate Some Corporate Retail Jobs

Apple isn't the only firm to cut staff numbers in recent months. Many tech companies have had to restructure following the post-pandemic economic dip. Facebook owner Meta was amongst those making the most drastic staff reductions, with 11,000 roles terminated last year and more cuts allegedly planned. CEO Mark Zuckerberg shouldered most of the blame for the job losses, claiming he had grown the company too quickly and presumed the economic boom that started a few years ago would continue.

Google has also made large cuts to its workforce, with 12,000 staff made redundant. A staggering 18,000 Amazon employees found themselves out of work when the company decided to cut costs. Microsoft, Spotify, and HP are also amongst the Silicon Valley firms that have had to tighten their belts and saw layoffs as a way to do that. Twitter was the first firm to make major cuts, but those followed Elon Musk's takeover of the social media platform.

It's widely believed Twitter's board would have had to take actions similar to Musk's initial round of cuts anyway, but even more job losses followed the initial cull. After initially laying off over half of Twitter's workforce, Musk issued an ultimatum that gave employees a choice between the same redundancy package and adopting a new "hardcore" attitude. This led to a second exodus, and there have been more sporadic and temperamental firings since then.