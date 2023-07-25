Apple's Keynote App Explained: What It Is, And How To Use It

In many instances in life, there is a need for presentations. Perhaps you've been tapped to give a keynote at a big work thing, or maybe you just want a more constructive way to sell your partner on a particular vacation destination. Either way, you don't need a full suite of professional tools to make a quality presentation in this day and age. All you need is your iPhone and Apple's Keynote app.

The Keynote app, as its name may imply, is an app designed to create quick and easy slideshow presentations from the comfort of your iPhone. Not only can you assemble a series of professional-quality slides in a snap, you can also invite other users to collaborate on the project with you, as well as broadcast your slideshow over the internet. If you need to cook up a convincing slideshow in a hurry, then the Keynote app will be your workplace buddy.