How To Turn Off Sticky Keys On Windows

Have you ever been playing a game on your computer and unknowingly pressed one of your Shift keys a few times in a row, only to have your game suddenly interrupted or minimized by a pop-up window and a little beep sound? Then congratulations, you've experienced the eternal frustration that is Sticky Keys. Originally introduced to home computers in the 1980s, the purpose of Sticky Keys is to let users perform sequential macros (such as Ctrl-Alt-Del) by simply pressing keys once instead of holding them down.

Sticky Keys has been standard in Windows operating systems since Windows 95, but while the feature can be helpful for those with physical disabilities, the fact that the OS still prods you to turn it on every time you mash the Shift key has remained a decades-long annoyance for those that don't need it. Thankfully, there is a way to turn off the feature entirely, allowing you to mash Shift freely without worrying about your games or other apps being interrupted.