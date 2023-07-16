ChatGPT's New AI Feature Lets You Upload Files, Create Charts, And More

Generative AI tools such as ChatGPT have brought about a massive technological shift, especially with the ability to perform complex tasks based on simple, colloquial instructions. The features are about to get even more advanced with ChatGPT's creator OpenAI unleashing a new powerful add-on called Code Interpreter, which can perform complex functions in a matter of seconds.

Code Interpreter is part of ChatGPT's paid tier — called ChatGPT Plus — which comes at a premium of $20 a month. ChatGPT Plus is based on the newer GPT-4 AI model, trained on a more extensive data set, and is, therefore, more accurate and has fewer incorrect responses or hallucinations.

If you're part of the paid tier, you can access upcoming features such as plug-ins, which let you interact with third-party applications. Likewise, Code Interpreter, which has recently moved from alpha to beta phase, is open for all ChatGPT Plus subscribers to try. Contrary to its naming, the feature does not merely interpret code; it does a lot more, from writing code to analyzing data, creating visual representations, and solving complex math problems. Although the real advantage here is for data analysts, the new tool can handle common types of files and perform multiple functions.

Here's everything you should know about ChatGPT's Code Interpreter.