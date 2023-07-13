We Wish The Porsche Vision 357 Speedster Electric Roadster Was More Than A Concept

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Goodwood Festival of Speed, billed as "The world's greatest celebration of motorsport and car culture." That's not the only birthday being recognized, though.

Frequent Goodwood participant Porsche is also celebrating the 75th anniversary of its very first car, the 356 Roadster. To commemorate the occasion, Porsche displayed a modern interpretation of the open-roof sports car called the Vision 357 Speedster, a companion to the Vision 357 Concept coupe that the brand showed off earlier this year.

Though the retro styling between the two Vision 357 concept cars is similar, there's one major difference — besides the lack of a roof. While the Vision 357 Concept is based on an internal combustion engine powered 718 Cayman GT4 RS, the freshly revealed Vision 357 Speedster is all-electric. Specifically, the Speedster traces its roots to the 718 GT4 e-performance. According to Porsche, the underpinnings come from the brand's 718 GT4 Clubsport, while the electric motors and batteries are sourced from the Mission R race car.

Perhaps seeking to assuage Porschephiles who might question the brand's EV focus, Porsche's Vice President of Style Michael Mauer states, "The Porsche Vision 357 Speedster embodies the essence of the brand. Driving pleasure and driving dynamics combined with an extremely purist form. As with the Mission X that we presented just a few weeks ago, this model demonstrates that even with fresh design genes, the Porsche DNA shines through."