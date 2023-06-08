Porsche Mission X Electric Hypercar Is The Best Sort Of Teaser

Size-wise, the car is roughly the same dimensions as the Porsche Carrera GT and 918, according to a press release from Porsche. It is also near-impossibly low to the ground, measuring 1.2 meters (about 3.9 feet) tall. Of course, it wouldn't be a hypercar concept without wacky doors, which Porsche calls "Le-Mans Style," after the Porsche 917 racecar used similar style doors.

With the Mission X, Porsche is debuting a new version of its classic shield crest logo. The new badge features a "modernized" honeycomb texture. Porsche also notes that the car will have some EV-centric party tricks, stating: "While charging, the 'E' of the Porsche lettering pulsates, adding a sense of mystery."

On the inside, it's filled with miles of leather upholstery as one would expect from Porsche, but asymmetrical — the driver's seat is a different color (in this case Kalahari Grey) than the passenger seat, which is finished in Andalusia Brown. The outside of the car shines in a color Porsche calls "Rocket Metallic."

As of now, Porsche has not released any plans to bring this car to full production. However, if it did, the brand notes that it would likely be able to have the fastest time on the storied Nürburgring Nordschleife, the track where Porsches from all years test their mettle.