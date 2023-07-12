How To Password Protect An Excel File

Microsoft Excel has been one of the go-to spreadsheet apps for several decades, and it's developed an array of tricks throughout its lifetime, not just for making data entry, editing, and organization easier (though it does that, too) but to give users more ways to better protect the information they're spreadsheet-ing. This includes adding password protection to your Excel files.

Whether you're working with extremely sensitive or privileged data, trying to keep contact details out of the wrong hands, or just don't want anyone else to be able to access your spreadsheets without your express permission, setting up a password for your work is a relative breeze.

The only caveat is you're on your own if you lose or forget the password. Excel doesn't have the capacity to retrieve password information, and there's no "forgot password" option for you to try and replace it with a new one. So if you decide to protect any of your Excel files with one, be sure it's something you won't forget or find another way to keep track of it. Once a password has been set up, you must enter it every time you open the protected file.