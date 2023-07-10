Google's Latest Exec Loss Has Dire Implications For A Vision Pro Competitor

Google's collective augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) efforts have once again entered a sea of uncertainty. Merely days after it was reported that the highly-anticipated "Project Iris" AR glasses were shelved, a senior executive has now publicly announced their departure.

Mark Lucovsky, a Senior Director of Engineering at Google tasked with overseeing software development for AR/VR hardware, tweeted that he's leaving the company. And it appears that Lucovsky's departure has something to do with Google's uncertainty regarding its XR (a collective term for VR and AR) vision.

I have decided to step away from my role at Google, where I was Senior Director of Engineering, responsible for OS and Software Platform for AR and XR devices. The recent changes in AR leadership and Google's unstable commitment and vision have weighed heavily on my decision. — mark lucovsky (@marklucovsky) July 10, 2023

"The recent changes in AR leadership and Google's unstable commitment and vision have weighed heavily on my decision," Lucovsky wrote. His exit comes in the wake of Google's AR and VR lead Clay Bavor leaving the company.

Lucovsky's previous employment history includes a stint at Microsoft, followed by a senior role at Meta where he worked on an in-house AR / VR operating system that could serve as an Android alternative. According to The Information, that project was eventually nixed after Meta worked on it for years.

Google hired Lucovsky in 2021 as part of Project Iris, assigning him the role of building the OS foundations. Project Iris glasses have already been demoed as an experimental project, and were supposed to serve as the spiritual successor to the ill-fated Google Glass, but those plans are now effectively dead.