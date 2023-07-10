Microsoft Secretly Devalued Xbox Game Pass Conversions

Back in June, Microsoft announced that the price of Xbox Game Pass subscription service would be increasing by $2 per month. That price hike officially went into effect on July 6. For many users, this wasn't a big deal, as it's been something of an open secret for several years now that you can purchase Xbox Live Gold subscriptions and convert them to Game Pass for a discounted rate. However, it seems Microsoft has decided to exert greater control over this exploit, leaving it in place while devaluing it.

Last Friday, the day after the Game Pass price hikes went into effect, Reddit users began posting to the Xbox subreddit that their attempts to convert Xbox Live Gold to Game Pass were producing diminished returns. As it turns out, alongside the hikes, Microsoft quietly devalued the Gold to Game Pass conversion rate, downgrading it from 1:1 to 3:2. While the conversion trick is still possible, it no longer yields as many months of Xbox Game Pass service, which could prove to be disincentivizing for some users.