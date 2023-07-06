Can You Access Threads On A Computer?

As more people join and get acquainted with Threads — Meta's latest project clearly designed to compete with Twitter — you may observe several things about the new app that distinguish it from the Elon Musk-owned social media platform. For starters, Threads is pegged by Meta as an avenue to foster "positive, productive conversations," and anyone who is giving the app a test drive today may notice the early absence of toxic posts. Instead, users are given a breather through seemingly wholesome "threads," most of which are celebrating the good vibes currently being shared within the app.

Megan Mullally

There are other factors worth keeping an eye on. For now, people who join Threads are required to have an Instagram account as well and would need to make changes on the latter platform — like modifying usernames or deleting accounts — in order for their actions to reflect in the new app. While it's fairly easy to create an account on Threads via a mobile device and have your Instagram handle, verification, and other profile details carry over, you may be wondering if you can scroll through your growing Threads feed on a laptop or desktop computer.