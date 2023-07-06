Is Your Phone Buzzing Constantly With Threads App Alerts? Here's How To Fix It

This week, Meta's version of Twitter, Threads, finally became available to download on Android and iOS devices, much to the delight of those who have become disillusioned by Elon Musk's handling of the popular microblogging platform he officially took over in 2022. The response has been pretty impressive — According to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Threads has amassed 30 million sign ups as of today. Considering the fact that Instagram users will be able to carry their handles and existing account verification over to Threads if or when you sign up for an account, it's only a matter of time before more active users on the media-sharing platform also have a profile on the Threads app.

If you already signed up on Threads and pre-followed all the accounts you've added on Instagram, chances are high that a lot of your friends and pages you follow are doing the same thing. By default, the Threads app is set to alert you not only every time one of your Instagram connections follows you back, but it will also ping your mobile device when your posts on the app receive a like, reply, or repost. You will even get an alert when someone you know posts on Threads for the first time or mentions your username.