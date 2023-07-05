These Are The Foldable Phones We're Expecting At Samsung Unpacked On July 26
The next generation of Samsung's foldable phones will be revealed on July 26. Samsung is hosting its signature Unpacked event in Seoul later this month, which starts at 7:00 a.m. ET, and will also be live-streamed globally via its official YouTube channel. As expected, the company will be refreshing the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip family with new models, and possibly new tablets, smartwatches, and audio hardware, as well.
Ahead of the launch, Samsung will kickstart a no-commitment reservation phase on July 5 that will go through July 25, and will be available from its official online storefront in the U.S. All you need to do is visit the Samsung U.S. online store in a web browser, or the Shop Samsung mobile app, and reserve your next Galaxy foldable without paying a dime.
You just need to supply your name and email address to reserve a unit. Samsung will reward all reservations with a $50 store credit that can be used towards the purchase of other gadgets from the online store. Do keep in mind that the credit can only be redeemed after you place the order and pay the amount for one of the upcoming foldable phones. Additional savings are also on the table for students, military, first responders, and corporate partner employees.
What to expect from Unpacked?
Leaks have given us a detailed look at the supposed marketing renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5. The biggest change is that the two halves of the foldable phone close shut without any gap. So far, all Samsung foldable phones have had a V-shaped wedge gap, leaving the doors open for liquid damage or solid particles to settle inside, so this may be a huge improvement.
Another major change on the horizon is a much larger cover display for the Galaxy Z Flip 5, which should be more functional this time around — just like Motorola's latest Razr-series foldable phone. There will be a new Qualcomm flagship processor inside the upcoming foldables, while leaks also predict some camera upgrades and a larger battery, too.
Alleged renders of the upcoming Galaxy Watch 6 Classic show a familiar design. Notably, it marks the return of the rotating physical bezel after Samsung skipped this convenience for the Galaxy Watch 5 series. There are reportedly three tablets in the Galaxy Tab S9 series that will break cover at the Unpacked event as well.
According to renders shared by WinFuture, the design of these new Android tablets will more or less follow the same pattern as the Galaxy Tab S8 series. The only key difference is that there is no pill-shaped camera island to be seen, and the standard Galaxy Tab S9 appears to have only a single rear camera instead of the dual-camera array on its predecessor.