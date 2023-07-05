These Are The Foldable Phones We're Expecting At Samsung Unpacked On July 26

The next generation of Samsung's foldable phones will be revealed on July 26. Samsung is hosting its signature Unpacked event in Seoul later this month, which starts at 7:00 a.m. ET, and will also be live-streamed globally via its official YouTube channel. As expected, the company will be refreshing the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip family with new models, and possibly new tablets, smartwatches, and audio hardware, as well.

Ahead of the launch, Samsung will kickstart a no-commitment reservation phase on July 5 that will go through July 25, and will be available from its official online storefront in the U.S. All you need to do is visit the Samsung U.S. online store in a web browser, or the Shop Samsung mobile app, and reserve your next Galaxy foldable without paying a dime.

You just need to supply your name and email address to reserve a unit. Samsung will reward all reservations with a $50 store credit that can be used towards the purchase of other gadgets from the online store. Do keep in mind that the credit can only be redeemed after you place the order and pay the amount for one of the upcoming foldable phones. Additional savings are also on the table for students, military, first responders, and corporate partner employees.