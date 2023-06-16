Galaxy Watch 6 Smiles For The Camera In Leaked Images

There is no denying that Samsung's foldable smartphones hog most of the headlines when these devices receive their annual refresh every year. However, Samsung's mid-year Galaxy Unpacked events have also been the venue for the launch of a plethora of other devices.

The July 2023 edition of Galaxy Unpacked won't be an exception, with Samsung likely coming up with new smartwatches, earbuds, tablets, and smart trackers at the event, along with the much rumored updates for the Galaxy Flip and Fold foldables. Those interested in the company's smartwatches might already be aware that the famed Galaxy Watch "Classic" lineup is likely making a comeback this time around.

What wasn't known or leaked prior was the "standard" Galaxy Watch 6 model. Today, thanks to the usually trustworthy folks at WinFuture, we now have a fair idea of what the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 may look like. Leaked press renders shared by the blog showcase the upcoming smartwatch in detail.

Right off the bat, it should be noted that the Galaxy Watch 6 has at least three color options coming — Silver, Cream, and Black. According to WinFuture, the Galaxy Watch 6 is potentially being offered in two 40mm and 44mm case options. As for the overall design, the Galaxy Watch 6 doesn't look too different from Samsung's existing Galaxy Watch 5 models, but does appear to come with a larger display.