Galaxy Watch 6 Smiles For The Camera In Leaked Images
There is no denying that Samsung's foldable smartphones hog most of the headlines when these devices receive their annual refresh every year. However, Samsung's mid-year Galaxy Unpacked events have also been the venue for the launch of a plethora of other devices.
The July 2023 edition of Galaxy Unpacked won't be an exception, with Samsung likely coming up with new smartwatches, earbuds, tablets, and smart trackers at the event, along with the much rumored updates for the Galaxy Flip and Fold foldables. Those interested in the company's smartwatches might already be aware that the famed Galaxy Watch "Classic" lineup is likely making a comeback this time around.
What wasn't known or leaked prior was the "standard" Galaxy Watch 6 model. Today, thanks to the usually trustworthy folks at WinFuture, we now have a fair idea of what the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 may look like. Leaked press renders shared by the blog showcase the upcoming smartwatch in detail.
Right off the bat, it should be noted that the Galaxy Watch 6 has at least three color options coming — Silver, Cream, and Black. According to WinFuture, the Galaxy Watch 6 is potentially being offered in two 40mm and 44mm case options. As for the overall design, the Galaxy Watch 6 doesn't look too different from Samsung's existing Galaxy Watch 5 models, but does appear to come with a larger display.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series: What we know so far
Thanks to previous rumors, there is some talk about the Galaxy Watch 6 getting Samsung's new Exynos W930 chip. Along with native support for an LTE modem, this chip will also likely bring power and efficiency improvements to the table. In addition to the larger display, the Galaxy Watch 6 is also likely getting sapphire glass treatment for additional protection and scratch resistance. Galaxy Watch will be water resistant up to 5ATM, just like its predecessors.
Besides these hardware-focused changes, Samsung has also confirmed that it is finally adding support for Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications (IHRNs) on its next generation of smartwatches. This feature will only be available to users in the U.S. and South Korea in the initial phase, followed by a wider rollout in the coming months.
Now that we have discussed the Galaxy Watch 6 in some detail, it's important to note that there's been no mention or leak of a Galaxy Watch Pro model this time around. While unconfirmed, it's evident that there may not be a Samsung Galaxy Watch "Pro" edition this time around. It is also likely that the Galaxy Watch Classic will be positioned as the successor to the Galaxy Watch Pro, and would be offered in 43mm and 47mm sizes.