Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Leaked Images Signal Return Of Rotating Bezel
Samsung broke a long-standing tradition in 2022 when it decided against launching a Classic edition of the Galaxy Watch 5. This decision upset a whole lot of Galaxy Watch fanboys who loved its much-talked-about rotating bezel feature. For those not familiar, the rotating bezels on these devices served as an additional method of navigating the smartwatch menu, giving users a respite from dealing with cumbersome touchscreens. Given that Samsung had been regularly updating the Classic lineup of smartwatches for several years, the decision to cancel them in 2022 surprised many. Fast forward a year later to 2023, and we have news coming in about the possible revival of Samsung's "Classic" smartwatch lineup. This invariably means that the much-loved rotating bezels could make a comeback this year.
The usually trustworthy combo of MySmartPrice and OnLeaks recently posted renders of what they claim to be the next-gen "Classic" branded smartwatch from Samsung.
Samsung seems to have picked up from where it left off last time, with these renders implying that the sixth generation of the Galaxy Watch Classic series will borrow a lot of design cues from the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. Among the notable design cues from the renders are the metal case and the silicone wristband. The device also features a 1.47-inch circular display housed within the trademark rotating bezel in addition to two buttons on its right side. The rear panel of the watch is where the heart rate and PPG sensors are.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: What we know so far
Previous rumors about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic have indicated the likelihood of the device featuring Samsung's own Exynos W980 chipset. This is a relatively new smartwatch-focused chipset that promises excellent efficiency gains on account of its 5nm manufacturing process. Besides this new chipset, the next generation of Galaxy Watches will be based on Google's Wear OS 4 and will run a custom, Samsung-specific UI called One UI 5 Watch if we are to believe a recent Sammobile report. These software and hardware enhancements could translate to an improved UI experience in addition to aiding improved health tracking. While we do not know if Samsung intends to change the naming scheme in 2023, chances are high that the company will stick with the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic moniker this time around too.
For the past several years, Samsung has refreshed its smartwatch lineup at its second major Galaxy Unpacked event, which typically happens in July/August. 2023 is likely to be no different, and the launch of the company's refreshed watch lineup could be just a few months away. Other devices likely to be announced alongside the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic include the company's refreshed foldable lineup (the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Flip 5) and a refreshed lineup of flagship-grade tablets.