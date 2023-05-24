Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Leaked Images Signal Return Of Rotating Bezel

Samsung broke a long-standing tradition in 2022 when it decided against launching a Classic edition of the Galaxy Watch 5. This decision upset a whole lot of Galaxy Watch fanboys who loved its much-talked-about rotating bezel feature. For those not familiar, the rotating bezels on these devices served as an additional method of navigating the smartwatch menu, giving users a respite from dealing with cumbersome touchscreens. Given that Samsung had been regularly updating the Classic lineup of smartwatches for several years, the decision to cancel them in 2022 surprised many. Fast forward a year later to 2023, and we have news coming in about the possible revival of Samsung's "Classic" smartwatch lineup. This invariably means that the much-loved rotating bezels could make a comeback this year.

The usually trustworthy combo of MySmartPrice and OnLeaks recently posted renders of what they claim to be the next-gen "Classic" branded smartwatch from Samsung.

Samsung seems to have picked up from where it left off last time, with these renders implying that the sixth generation of the Galaxy Watch Classic series will borrow a lot of design cues from the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. Among the notable design cues from the renders are the metal case and the silicone wristband. The device also features a 1.47-inch circular display housed within the trademark rotating bezel in addition to two buttons on its right side. The rear panel of the watch is where the heart rate and PPG sensors are.