Samsung's Galaxy Watch Is Picking Up A Key Health Feature Later This Year

One of the major lifesaving advances in modern medical science has been the ability to detect bodily anomalies early. Whether it's something simple like a little cough, or something potentially dangerous like a budding tumor, catching health complications early gives you much more time to put a plan into action and remedy the problem before it really gets out of hand. Samsung has announced a new feature for the Galaxy Watch to screen for irregularities in one of your most vital organs: your heart.

Today, Samsung announced that Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications (or IHRNs) will be added to the Samsung Health Monitor app available on Galaxy Watch devices. The feature was in testing phases in the United States and South Korea, pending approval by their respective governing health bodies, which has now been granted.

In the very near future, you'll be able to screen yourself for heartbeat irregularities in the U.S., South Korea, Argentina, Azerbaijan, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Georgia, Guatemala, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Panama, and U.A.E.