Samsung Health Monitor smartwatch app is about to get a massive roll out

Samsung has revealed that it’ll soon be bringing the Samsung Health Monitor app to a whopping 31 new countries. When it arrives in those countries, it’ll be compatible with the Galaxy Watch 3 and the Galaxy Watch Active 2 (assuming you have a Galaxy smartphone running Android 7.0 or higher to connect those smartwatches too). The Samsung Health Monitor app is used primarily for measuring users’ blood pressure and tracking electrocardiogram data.

Most of the countries receiving the Samsung Health Monitor app next month are in Europe – specifically “Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the UK.” Samsung says it’s able to launch the app in these countries after receiving its CE-marking last month.

In addition, we’ll also see Samsung launch the app in Chile, Indonesia, and the UAE, bringing the grand total of new countries up to 31. The app will come bundled with system updates for both the Galaxy Watch 3 and the Galaxy Watch Active 2, so all users should get it automatically. When the smartwatch version is booted up for the first time, it’ll link to the smartphone version, allowing users to download it to their phone from there.

As stated above, the app requires a Galaxy smartphone running Android 7.0 or later, so if you’re someone who’s using a Galaxy Watch 3 or a Galaxy Watch Active 2 with a non-Samsung smartphone, you’ll have to sit this release out. If you’re a Samsung adherent through-and-through, however, you’ll be able to monitor your electrocardiogram to look for signs of Atrial Fibrillation and track your blood pressure to keep tabs on that.

To get up and running with both features, you can check out the tutorial videos embedded above. Otherwise, look for Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch Active 2 updates including the Samsung Health Monitor app to start rolling out on February 4th.