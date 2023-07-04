What Really Happened When These 4 Vehicles Imploded

Following the loss of the Titan submersible, vehicular implosion is being talked about a lot. While what happened to the Titan is a risk that is constantly on the minds of engineers and submarine crews, it is actually a fairly rare occurrence. Below, we're going to look at four incidents which resulted in a vessel imploding. Three involved submarines, and one actually happened above sea level.

If something goes wrong structurally on most submarines, there is a good chance it ultimately implodes. Few submarines have the kind of operating depth that would allow them to safely reach the bottom of most of the world's oceans. A loss of power, parts failure, or severe damage may cause it to sink to its crush depth. If a submarine hits this depth, and hasn't already filled with water, it will then implode.

The exception occurs when a sub is actually capable of operating at the same depth, or at a greater depth, than the sea bed. In these cases, the submarine is likely to rest on the sea bed, giving any surviving crew members a chance of rescue. Above ground, the same principle applies. A pressure differential outside of a vessel's operating limits will either cause it to burst if the internal pressure is greater, or implode if the outside pressure is greater.

That said, implosion isn't as constant a risk, and the pressures involved aren't as high.