Rolls-Royce Basically Ignored The Big Problem Affecting Electric Vehicles

The two biggest hurdles potential electric car buyers face are probably cost and charging, but with one of the most expensive EVs around, Rolls-Royce doesn't seem all that concerned with either. Certainly, nobody is going to call the new Spectre cheap. At $420,000 — before you add on options like the starlight door-liners with their twinkling fiber-optic constellations — the exclusive new electric coupe makes a Tesla Model S Plaid look positively cheap.

Then again, Elon Musk's car doesn't come with acres of hand-stitched leather, "magic carpet" ride dynamics, and the sort of exclusivity that comes with the Spirit of Ecstasy on the hood. What Tesla drivers do have, though, is access to the Supercharger network.

Spectre, according to the U.S. EPA, should go around 260 miles between charges. In our own experience with Rolls-Royce's first EV, that number seemed surprisingly conservative. Even so, at some point owners will need to plug Spectre in, but according to the automaker, they won't be too concerned with the state of public charging.