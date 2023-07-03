Tidal Is The Latest Streaming Service To Announce Price Hike

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, streaming services of all shapes and sizes experienced an unprecedented boom as more people needed ways to entertain themselves in quarantine. However, as things have been brought under control and homebodies have started venturing out again, the services have found themselves unable to keep up with their own meteoric growth, prompting cut-backs and, as is increasingly becoming the case, price hikes.

Music streaming service Tidal announced today through an email to subscribers that the cost of its mid-tier HiFi subscription will be increasing in price. Starting on August 1, the HiFi tier's cost will be raised by $1 from $9.99 to $10.99 per month. Additionally, subscribers to Tidal's family plan will also see a hike, as the cost of the subscription will be raised by $2 from $14.99 to $16.99 per month.

At the time of writing, it is not known if Tidal's highest HiFi Plus subscription, which currently costs $19.99, will be affected, though some HiFi Plus subscribers have reported receiving notifications of an incoming increase. It is also not known if these hikes are limited to particular regions, as users from multiple countries have reported that they received a message.