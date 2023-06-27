Paramount+ Ad-Supported Tier Is Getting A Price Hike Today

In what seems like an inevitability for every streaming service at some point, Paramount+ announced that it is restructuring its pricing model and raising the cost of its ad-supported tier. The price hike goes into effect today. The ad-supported tier, called Paramount+ Essential, now costs $5.99 per month, a dollar more than its previous price. The option to purchase an annual subscription for Paramount+ Essential is also available at a 16 percent discount for $59.99 per year.

The cost increase is part of a new pricing model for Paramount+ that seeks to streamline its premium content tiers. Previously, there were two premium plans that were ad-free: one with Showtime, and one without. With the restructured tiers, there will no longer be an ad-free option that doesn't include Showtime, which had previously cost $9.99 per month. Moving forward, there will be a single ad-free tier: Paramount+ with Showtime, which costs $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year. This simplifies the streaming service's overall offerings to just two plans, and forces subscribers who wish to skip the ads to pay a little more in exchange for Showtime content.

The ad-free tier will stream Paramount+ content, which comprises over 40,000 episodes and movies, including "Star Trek," "Yellowstone," and "Young Sheldon." It also includes NFL on CBS and UEFA Champions League games. However, the ability to watch your local live CBS station is only available with the Paramount+ with Showtime plan. As its name implies, the premium plan also includes original Showtime content like "Dexter," "Yellowjackets," and "The Chi."