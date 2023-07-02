How To Play Spotify's Hidden Snake Game

On top of being one of the most popular audio streaming services you can try to date, Spotify also develops cool features to keep regular listeners hooked and entice newcomers to give the app a try. For instance, the company recently launched an AI DJ that presented tracks for you to listen to, infused with insightful commentary about the song that's about to come on or the artist behind it. Another very famous feature is the platform's end-of-year Spotify Wrapped, which shows a listener's music statistics on the app, complete with a roundup of their most listened-to tracks and a music personality, to name a few. While these feature releases are certainly fun to tinker around with, Spotify aficionados who like combing through the ins and outs of the app may find the occasional easter egg in the form of a fun activity.

The most recent one is called Eat This Playlist, a Snake game cleverly hidden as a feature within Spotify playlists. Snake, also nostalgically referred to as "brick game" by children of the 90s, is a simple game where a player is taked with controlling a growing snake across a playfield to collect and "eat" squares. Each time a square is consumed, the snake grows in length, and the longer the snake gets, the more difficult it becomes to control the snake so it doesn't hit the walls, obstacles, or itself. If any of these instances happen, the game is over. Now, some Spotify users can visit memory lane and enjoy the classic game in-app.