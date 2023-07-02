How To Play Spotify's Hidden Snake Game
On top of being one of the most popular audio streaming services you can try to date, Spotify also develops cool features to keep regular listeners hooked and entice newcomers to give the app a try. For instance, the company recently launched an AI DJ that presented tracks for you to listen to, infused with insightful commentary about the song that's about to come on or the artist behind it. Another very famous feature is the platform's end-of-year Spotify Wrapped, which shows a listener's music statistics on the app, complete with a roundup of their most listened-to tracks and a music personality, to name a few. While these feature releases are certainly fun to tinker around with, Spotify aficionados who like combing through the ins and outs of the app may find the occasional easter egg in the form of a fun activity.
The most recent one is called Eat This Playlist, a Snake game cleverly hidden as a feature within Spotify playlists. Snake, also nostalgically referred to as "brick game" by children of the 90s, is a simple game where a player is taked with controlling a growing snake across a playfield to collect and "eat" squares. Each time a square is consumed, the snake grows in length, and the longer the snake gets, the more difficult it becomes to control the snake so it doesn't hit the walls, obstacles, or itself. If any of these instances happen, the game is over. Now, some Spotify users can visit memory lane and enjoy the classic game in-app.
Spotify's Eat This Playlist Game: The Mechanics
In order to find Spotify's hidden Snake game, you need to do the following:
- Launch the Spotify mobile app and open any music playlist, ideally one that contains at least twenty songs.
- Once the playlist is open, tap the three-dot icon beneath the playlist image.
- Scroll down the menu and select "Eat this playlist."
This should initiate the game. Instead of collecting squares that appear randomly onscreen, your snake will devour tiny album art thumbnails that represent a track that appears within the playlist you've selected. The track itself will play in the background until you collect the tiny square image. Once a track has been collected, a new one plays and appears onscreen. You essentially get to sample the playlist while experiencing a dose of gaming nostalgia in the process.
While there already have been multiple reports from Spotify users on various social media platforms claiming they've been able to enjoy the game, several have reported not seeing the feature. It's important to note that until a special feature is officially announced on Spotify's For the Record blog, it's not considered a general rollout. In the case of Eat This Playlist, beta testing for the game is seemingly available for users of the iOS app "in certain markets." While the phrasing doesn't clear up which users will be given the privilege of game access, if you tend to access Spotify on an iPhone, you can try keeping the app up to date and frequently checking for the feature to pop up. Unfortunately, it's unclear when Spotify will put it out in a mainstream release.