2023 Steam Summer Sale Kicks Off With Steam Deck's Largest Discount Yet

Games big and small, old and new, are all discounted during the Steam Summer Sale. The precise scope of the discounts depends heavily on exactly how new the game in question is, as well as the scope of its production. Newer indie games may be more heavily discounted than newer triple A games, while older triple A games may have better sales than older indie games. Luckily, there's good stuff to find on both ends of the wagon.

For the big-name stuff, we recommend "Elden Ring" for $41.99 (30% off), "Red Dead Redemption II" for $19.79 (67% off), "Dead by Daylight Ultimate Edition" for $38.25 (52% off), "Sea of Thieves 2023 Edition" for $19.99 (50% off), and "Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection" for $29.99 (40% off).

On the indie side of things, our picks are "Pizza Tower" for $14.99 (25% off), "Inscryption" for $11.99 (40% off), "Dredge" for $19.99 (20% off), "Everhood" for $5.99 (40% off), and "Later Alligator" for $7.19 (60% off).

Perhaps the most interesting part of this new sale is that the Steam Deck, Valve's own handheld gaming PC, is once again being discounted, though how much of a discount you can get depends on the model you buy. The basic 64GB model is 10% of for $359.10, the mid-range 256GB model is 15% off for $449.65, and the top-shelf 512GB model is 20% off for $519.20.