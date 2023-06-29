2023 Steam Summer Sale Kicks Off With Steam Deck's Largest Discount Yet
There is a time of year that every PC gamer's wallet instinctively fears, a time where all of its precious cash is siphoned away in rapid succession to feed an ever-growing backlog of games. You guessed it — it's the Steam Summer Sale, and as of today, the storm of discounts is upon us once again. Get those wishlists ready, because it's time to do some serious browsing and buying on games old and new, all discounted.
The 2023 Steam Summer Sale is officially live, lasting from today, June 29, until July 13. As usual, nearly every major game in Steam's considerable catalog is discounted to some extent, which means that if there's something you've had your eye on for a while, this will be your best chance to get beneath sticker price until the winter holidays. Unlike some of the previous Steam Summer Sales, there's no particular meta-narrative or mini-game to this one — it's just a good old fashioned discount extravaganza. If you want something to be excited about, though, then this event features the biggest sale on Valve's portable gaming PC, the Steam Deck, to date.
Deals and features
Games big and small, old and new, are all discounted during the Steam Summer Sale. The precise scope of the discounts depends heavily on exactly how new the game in question is, as well as the scope of its production. Newer indie games may be more heavily discounted than newer triple A games, while older triple A games may have better sales than older indie games. Luckily, there's good stuff to find on both ends of the wagon.
For the big-name stuff, we recommend "Elden Ring" for $41.99 (30% off), "Red Dead Redemption II" for $19.79 (67% off), "Dead by Daylight Ultimate Edition" for $38.25 (52% off), "Sea of Thieves 2023 Edition" for $19.99 (50% off), and "Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection" for $29.99 (40% off).
On the indie side of things, our picks are "Pizza Tower" for $14.99 (25% off), "Inscryption" for $11.99 (40% off), "Dredge" for $19.99 (20% off), "Everhood" for $5.99 (40% off), and "Later Alligator" for $7.19 (60% off).
Perhaps the most interesting part of this new sale is that the Steam Deck, Valve's own handheld gaming PC, is once again being discounted, though how much of a discount you can get depends on the model you buy. The basic 64GB model is 10% of for $359.10, the mid-range 256GB model is 15% off for $449.65, and the top-shelf 512GB model is 20% off for $519.20.