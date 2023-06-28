This Early Electric Car Built By GE Proved That EVs Still Had A Long Way To Go

We could credit American EV pioneer Tesla for kickstarting the mainstream modern electric car revolution. However, inventors and scientists have dabbled with electric-driven carriages since the late 1800s. In 1884, English inventor Thomas Parker created an electric car with a steam generator to recharge his EV's lead-acid batteries.

By 1899, a torpedo-shaped EV called the La Jamais Contente ("The Never Satisfied") became the first roadgoing vehicle to speed past 62 mph (100 kph). In that same year, American electrical contractor Baker revealed its first EV, the Baker Imperial Roundabout, which became the first car of Thomas Edison.

As Henry Ford mass-produced the Model T in 1908, the internal combustion engine suddenly stole the spotlight from electric cars. It wasn't until the 1970s energy crisis that electric vehicles became a viable solution to curb pollution and the worrying effects of global warming.

In 1967, scientists and engineers of the New Business Development Operation (NBDO) unveiled the preliminary testing results of an "experimental electric vehicle" called the Delta. Developed in cooperation with General Electric (GE), the Delta had to overcome similar hurdles that modern EV makers face today.