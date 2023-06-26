Volkswagen Has No Electric Plans For One Of Its Icons

At a recent event for the upcoming third-generation Tiguan, Volkswagen CEO Thomas Schäfer told Autocar that — in spite of the race among manufacturers to develop even more electrified vehicles — it would not ignore its legacy models.

"We've decided we're not going to throw away the traditional, successful names that have carried us for so long, that we've invested in for so long, like Golf and Tiguan," said Schäfer. "Why would you let them go?"

Conspicuously absent from that statement is the car that was almost singlehandedly responsible for Volkswagen's early success as an automaker: the iconic Beetle. Designed by Ferdinand Porsche, the Beetle started production post-WWII, and export models made it to American shores in 1950. The quirky rear-engine, rear-wheel drive car was sold until 1979.

In the late-1990s, the Beetle made a comeback amidst the nostalgia craze that was gripping the automotive market at the time, joining the Chrysler PT Cruiser, Ford Thunderbird, Chevrolet SSR, and many others. This time around, the New Beetle used front-engine, front-wheel drive architecture, which was a complete reversal of the original design. However, an EV revamp for the iconic VW may not be on the cards.