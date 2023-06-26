Here's Why Space Agencies Build Fake Mars Environments

Many think that to experience Mars up close, they'd have to travel off world, but not necessarily. Space agencies frequently build fake Mars environments as close as they can possibly get to the real thing. The idea isn't just for fun: It's an important way to test technology like rovers and see how they'd fare on another planet before they are actually sent there.

The European Space Agency (ESA) recently shared an image of its Mars terrain recreation, located at the Planetary Robotics Laboratory at the European Space Research and Technology Centre in Noordwijk, the Netherlands. This particular area, known as the "Mars Yard," is nine meters by nine meters, and uses sand, gravel, and rocks to recreate the Mars surface.

This yard has been used to test out rovers like the ExoMars rover, which was originally intended to launch in 2020 before it was delayed due to the pandemic. The rover was put through its paces, particularly its autonomous driving system. The idea was to see whether the rover could plot its own path around obstacles, which it managed successfully.

"The rover creates a digital map of its vicinity and calculates how best to reach that target point. Looking at the map it tries to place the rover in all these adjacent locations to work out if the rover would be safe in every one of these positions — or if the rocks are too high or terrain too steep," ESA engineer Luc Joudrier explained at the time.

[Featured image by ESA–G. Porter via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO]