The Reason Open-AI Isn't Training GPT-5 Just Yet

ChatGPT has undoubtedly come a long way in its brief lifespan. Its research preview arrived in November 2022 and hasn't been out of the broader tech discourse since. Ever since, the hottest topics have been how ChatGPT measures up against other AI headliners like Google Bard and, of course, the future of OpenAI's baby itself. Where is GPT-5? Millions around the world are wondering.

They have good reason to clamor for it, after all. April 2023's GPT-4 is more advanced than its predecessor, boasting multimodal capacity and improved contextual understanding of language. Conversational AI, in simple terms, doesn't come any more conversational at present. As such, GPT-5, when it does arrive, is sure to be another step up. Its potential abilities are both exciting and frightening to consider.

For such reasons, however, OpenAI is in no hurry to bring GPT-5 to the world. For the world's sake, perhaps, it's vital not to hurry the advance of such technology.