Washington May Become The Next State To Require Tesla's EV Charger

With General Motors and Ford acquiescing and adding Tesla chargers to each brand's respective electric vehicles, there's no doubt it's become a popular charging standard. Earlier this week, the State of Texas mandated that EV chargers also include the ability to charge Teslas, in addition to the other competing CCS (Combined Charging System) plug. The State of Washington has also joined the charging standard party, requiring the same. Tesla's plug goes by the name of NACS or North American Charging Standard.

The legislation mandates that if EV charging companies want to keep funding, they have to adopt the new standard according to Reuters. As of now, no information has been released as to what charging speeds or costs will be associated with the new charging plug. However, that does give Tesla owners and the owners future GM and Ford products a few more charging choices without sticking to a Tesla Supercharger.