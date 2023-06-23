Washington May Become The Next State To Require Tesla's EV Charger
With General Motors and Ford acquiescing and adding Tesla chargers to each brand's respective electric vehicles, there's no doubt it's become a popular charging standard. Earlier this week, the State of Texas mandated that EV chargers also include the ability to charge Teslas, in addition to the other competing CCS (Combined Charging System) plug. The State of Washington has also joined the charging standard party, requiring the same. Tesla's plug goes by the name of NACS or North American Charging Standard.
The legislation mandates that if EV charging companies want to keep funding, they have to adopt the new standard according to Reuters. As of now, no information has been released as to what charging speeds or costs will be associated with the new charging plug. However, that does give Tesla owners and the owners future GM and Ford products a few more charging choices without sticking to a Tesla Supercharger.
Tesla's charging takeover
Tesla has long touted its NACS charger as one of the best options for charging an EV as it's smaller and capable of faster charging speeds than the CCS connector. Also, to be fair to Tesla, none of that is just the brand of hyperbole that many people expect from Tesla. One of the company's best aspects is its wide-reaching charging network and built-in functionality with its cars. Other charging stations can be finicky and clunky to get working. Tesla also offers all of the design specifications for NACS chargers for free for anyone to adopt.
Charging infrastructure as it stands is wildly inconsistent and can be a huge pain for anyone just looking to throw a few electrons in their EVs battery and get on their way. With state legislative bodies mandating some sort of standard, that can possibly help manners quite a bit and reform the public charging infrastructure from the Wild West-like landscape that it currently is.