City Document Reveals E3 2024 And 2025 Have Already Been Canceled

The E3 games showcase seems to be canceled for 2024 and 2025, after facing a similar fate for three editions in the past four years. Industry insider Wario64 tweeted a copy of a meeting announcement from the Los Angeles City Tourism Board of Commissioners, highlighting events for the coming years.

Outlining plans for city-wide convention sales, the document only mentions "E3 cancellations for 2024 and 2025" as a footnote without disclosing the reason. ReedPop, which has lately handled E3 organization duties, hasn't provided any comments yet about tentative plans for its games showcase event within the next couple of years.

However, do keep in mind that the organizers could very well shift the event away from the iconic Los Angeles Convention Center to a different city. But given the track record of how E3 has been given the cold shoulder by the biggest names in the gaming industry, its future seems shaky.

Once regarded as the biggest gaming event in the industry, E3 was first derailed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 edition was an online-only affair and had Ubisoft, Nintendo, Microsoft, and Square Enix in attendance. But the situation changed dramatically within a year, spurring back-to-back cancellations in 2022 and 2023 as the trend of brand-specific showcase events caught up.