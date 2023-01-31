Nintendo, Microsoft, And Sony All Reportedly Skipping E3 2023

E3 (Electronic Entertainment Expo) was arguably the largest, most important exposition for the video game industry. For close to three decades, it has served as the single biggest platform for major video game companies to showcase their latest offerings in terms of games and gaming-related technologies. E3 is particularly known for being the venue for some of the most important gaming hardware launches.

Among the most notable product launches at E3 include several generations of the Microsoft Xbox (including the original Xbox, the Xbox 360, and the Xbox One. Sony has also used E3 as a launchpad for PlayStation, leading up to the PlayStation 3. In 2017, Nintendo also announced several consoles in its history at E3. Many of the announcements from E3 have shaped the direction of the gaming industry and set the standard for each generation of gaming.

The E3 expo has taken place every year from its inception in 1995 to 2019. It was canceled for the first time following the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, only to return in an online format the very next year in 2021. The event did not take place in 2022 following continued concerns over the pandemic.

In 2023, with most of the world recovering or otherwise moving on from the pandemic, the E3 expo is set to make a return. The 2023 event is significant because it would be the first physical E3 event in four years. However, a new report by IGN indicates that three major players from the gaming space — Microsoft, Sony, and Nintendo — could skip the E3 conference entirely.