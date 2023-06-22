Microsoft May Have Inadvertently Revealed When The PS6 Will Arrive

The legal battle between Microsoft and the Federal Trade Commission over the company's proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard has begun. While the high-profile hearing isn't expected to last longer than five days, it's looking likely that the outcome of this trial will have lasting impacts on the industry at large. This likely includes how Xbox and PlayStation will navigate the next wave of video game hardware.

According to court documents obtained by IGN, Microsoft currently has 2028 as the tentative start year for the ninth console generation. This means that the already-rumored PlayStation 6, as well as a theoretical new Xbox, could be launching in or around that year. This interesting tidbit of information was revealed by Microsoft itself, which submitted a 77-page report defending its controversial intention to purchase Activision Blizzard for more than $68 million.

Part of this report involved the highly popular Activision franchise "Call of Duty," which many have feared will lose cross-platform functionality with PlayStation if the Microsoft deal goes through. However, Microsoft pushed back on these theories. "This term would, in any case, go beyond the expected starting period of the next generation of consoles (in 2028)," the company writes, referring to its 10-year promise to offer "Call of Duty" games on PlayStation. "Thus, 'Call of Duty' will be published on successor PlayStation consoles should one be released during the term of the agreement."