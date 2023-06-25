The 4 Best Earbuds For Android Phones In 2023

If you're an Android user who prefers wired earbuds over wireless, the FiiO FD3 Pro are a great option. With wired earbuds, you'll never have to worry about battery life or keeping debris out of your charging case, or else accidentally flinging a speaker out of your ear and down the sewer drain. Plus, they'll still be light enough to carry in your pocket, unlike over-the-ear wired headphones. One possible problem with wired earbuds is the cable fraying or tangling while in your pocket, but the Fiio FD3 Pro come with a very sturdy, eight-stranded, silver-plated copper cable.

Said cable is also detachable, so you can keep it better preserved when not in use. This also lets you swap in a different cable with a microphone and remote when needed. The plug is also interchangeable and compatible with 2.5 mm, 3.5 mm, and 4.4 mm jacks, which is great if you also want to use the headphones for audio systems other than your Android phone.

The FD3 Pro also sound fantastic, with warmer tones and softer vocals than the standard FD3, and have greater fidelity in higher ranges. While the semi-open design and overall look of the in-ear headphones are cool, they only come in black, limiting your fashion choices to just one color. The cost is also fairly steep, with a price tag of $170 on outlets like Amazon. That price is worth it, however, if you're looking for a strong pair of wired earbuds for your Android.