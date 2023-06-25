The 4 Best Earbuds For Android Phones In 2023
If you're on a crowded commute, it might seem like there are as many sets of Apple AirPods as there are iPhones. There isn't really an Android equivalent to Apple's wireless earbuds, which isn't surprising, considering there are countless types of Android devices as opposed to Apple's sole line of iPhones. But there are plenty of earbud options, both wireless and wired, that are fully compatible with Android phones, with a variety of cool looks and useful features.
Earbuds are especially useful with smartphones because of their portability, and some of the best options will sound nearly as good as over-the-ear headphones. You may also just prefer the feel of in-ear headphones, rather than putting more weight on your head and neck. If you're an Android user looking for the right set of earbuds to pair with your smartphone (pun intended), here is a list of some of the best models on the market, including ones from industry-leading brands. These Android-compatible earbuds will have you asking "AirPods who?"
Sony WF-1000XM4
If you're concerned that earbuds won't be able to provide adequate noise cancellation when compared to big, over-the-ear headphones, Sony's WF-1000XM4 should allay those fears. When properly fitted into your ears, Sony's sleek-looking earbuds will drown out most noise, even in crowded environments, allowing you to enjoy your music and podcasts in peace. Additionally, the top-of-the-line headphones use bone-conduction sensors for clear voice controls, which is great in those noisy environments (you can also use touch controls). Plus, they have a modern, stylish look that's pleasing to the eye.
Unlike some other earbuds on the market, the tech inside Sony's WF-1000XM4 is high-quality, allowing for easy Bluetooth connection to your phone and strong battery life. Their default sound quality can be a little rough, prioritizing bass over higher frequencies, but you should find the sound you're looking for by playing with the EQ. Sony's WF-1000XM4 and accompanying wireless charging case come in black or silver, and are pricey for earbuds, costing between $200 and $279. However, they're possibly the best wireless earbuds you can get for your Android phone.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
Many Android users already know that Samsung makes high-quality smartphones, including the Samsung Galaxy, so it shouldn't be a surprise that the South Korean tech giant also makes top-notch earbuds. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro provides some of the best sound you can ask for from a pair of earbuds, and have excellent noise-cancellation, allowing you to enjoy that exceptional sound even further. They have a simple, yet fashionable design and come with a matching color-coded charging case in three options: graphite, white, and bora purple. They're also rated IPX7, which makes them more water-resistant than most earbuds, and perfect for sweaty workouts or even swimming laps.
Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pros have some really great features that make them stand out from the competition, including 24-bit hi-fi audio support and seamless connection between devices. Unfortunately, most of these features only work with other Samsung devices, which will leave other Android users wanting. If you've already got a phone or tablet made by Samsung, these might be the best earbuds you can find. If you don't, the high cost of the Galaxy Buds2, which retail for $229, may not be worth it, even with the superior sound quality and noise-cancellation.
FiiO FD3 Pro
If you're an Android user who prefers wired earbuds over wireless, the FiiO FD3 Pro are a great option. With wired earbuds, you'll never have to worry about battery life or keeping debris out of your charging case, or else accidentally flinging a speaker out of your ear and down the sewer drain. Plus, they'll still be light enough to carry in your pocket, unlike over-the-ear wired headphones. One possible problem with wired earbuds is the cable fraying or tangling while in your pocket, but the Fiio FD3 Pro come with a very sturdy, eight-stranded, silver-plated copper cable.
Said cable is also detachable, so you can keep it better preserved when not in use. This also lets you swap in a different cable with a microphone and remote when needed. The plug is also interchangeable and compatible with 2.5 mm, 3.5 mm, and 4.4 mm jacks, which is great if you also want to use the headphones for audio systems other than your Android phone.
The FD3 Pro also sound fantastic, with warmer tones and softer vocals than the standard FD3, and have greater fidelity in higher ranges. While the semi-open design and overall look of the in-ear headphones are cool, they only come in black, limiting your fashion choices to just one color. The cost is also fairly steep, with a price tag of $170 on outlets like Amazon. That price is worth it, however, if you're looking for a strong pair of wired earbuds for your Android.
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II
It's no secret that Bose makes some of the best headphones on the market, and that includes earbuds. If you're pairing them with an Android phone to watch video, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are a great choice, thanks to their low latency with Android devices, helping the audio and video you're enjoying keep in sync. For earbuds, they also have impressive active noise-canceling capabilities, and even with the ANC turned on the whole time, the battery of the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II can last up to seven hours.
Like other earbuds trying to compensate for outside noise, the bass on these headphones tends to skew too high, which can result in a slightly drowned-out sound. Unlike some other competitors, however, these earbuds will let you adjust EQ levels to help mitigate this. The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II come in four colors: midnight blue, soapstone, eclipse grey, and triple black.
One of the biggest downsides is their high cost: a pair of eclipse grey earbuds will cost $250, while the other three models all go for a whopping $300. Fans of Bose hardware are no strangers to high prices, so if you've got the money and prefer both Bose and Android, the QuietComfort Earbuds II will pair well with your phone.
Can you use Apple AirPods with an Android phone?
The iconic-looking Apple AirPods are another great set of wireless earbuds. If you're a former iPhone user who still has an expensive pair lying around and don't want them to go to waste, or if you're an Android user who just likes the way AirPods sound and feel, you'll be happy to know that Apple's earbuds are indeed compatible with Android phones.
By pairing a set of Apple AirPods to your Android phone, you'll be able to enjoy great features like long battery life and quality sound. However, a lot of what makes AirPods so popular is how well they integrate with iPhones and other Apple products, as well as other perks and features that will not carry over to an Android phone. These include customizing the tap button, using Siri, or automatically pausing when removing a bud from your ear. If you still want to use Apple AirPods with your Android phone regardless of these downsides, you can purchase a pair of AirPods Pro for $200.